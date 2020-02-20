×

WarnerMedia, YouTube TV Expand Distribution Deal to HBO, Cinemax, HBO Max

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable
CREDIT: Claire Benoist; Styling: Alma Melendez

TV’s streaming wars are expanding to non-traditional fronts.

WarnerMedia and YouTube TV have struck a distribution deal that will expand the Google-owned video hub’s carriage rights to include HBO and Cinemax for the first time as well as a commitment that WarnerMedia’s new HBO Max streaming service will be made available on YouTube TV upon its launch in spring.

The deal also means WarnerMedia’s more traditional cable networks – TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network – will continue to be available on the service, which has offered them since 2018.

“As consumers’ media consumption habits continually evolve and the landscape becomes more and more dynamic, our goal remains constant, and that is to make the portfolio of WarnerMedia networks available as widely as possible,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, in a prepared statement. “YouTube has been a valued partner for a number of years, and we’re pleased to not only extend our existing agreement, but also make HBO and Cinemax – and soon HBO Max – available to YouTube TV customers for the first time.”

The pact spotlights the need of traditional media players to harness the reach of new-tech services to gain scale for their various TV offerings. In an era when more consumers are choosing to watch their favorite entertainment programs via broadband-delivered video, selling programming through cable and satellite offerings often isn’t enough.

“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV, in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

YouTube TV gives subscribers the ability to watch programming from more than 70 networks and offers live and local sports as well. Members have the ability to record shows via cloud-based storage.

More TV

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    WarnerMedia, YouTube TV Expand Distribution Deal to HBO, Cinemax, HBO Max

    TV’s streaming wars are expanding to non-traditional fronts. WarnerMedia and YouTube TV have struck a distribution deal that will expand the Google-owned video hub’s carriage rights to include HBO and Cinemax for the first time as well as a commitment that WarnerMedia’s new HBO Max streaming service will be made available on YouTube TV upon [...]

  • Berlinale 2020 Panel: "A Celebration of

    Berlin's Female Filmmakers Demand Funding Overhaul: 'Without Money, We Can't Do Anything'

    While the process of moving towards full gender parity at festivals remains a slow slog, it’s time to put money where the movement’s mouth is and make other types of tangible steps towards lifting up women’s voices, said speakers at a panel on female filmmaking jointly hosted by Studio Babelsberg, Canada Goose and Variety, moderated [...]

  • THE BLACKLIST -- "Robert Diaz (#15)"

    ‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 8 at NBC

    NBC has renewed “The Blacklist” for an eighth season. The series stars James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives. Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, and Hisham Tawfiq also star. “Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence [...]

  • Gentefied Netflix

    'Gentefied' on Netflix: TV Review

    The Los Angeles that TV and movies portray is rarely, as anyone who’s actually from Los Angeles can tell you, particularly accurate to life there outside the entertainment industry. The sprawling city is dense with its own culture, much of which, thanks to sharp influxes money and new (whiter) residents, is perpetually in danger of [...]

  • Rainn Wilson arrives for the screening

    Rainn Wilson Cast in Amazon's 'The Power' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rainn Wilson has been cast as a series regular in Amazon’s “The Power,” Variety has learned exclusively. Wilson will play Daniel Dandon, who is being described as “the self-righteous and self-important Governor of Washington and constant thorn in Margot’s [Leslie Mann] side. But when the Day of the Girls arrives, Dandon’s position begins to look [...]

  • Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' Gets May Premiere

    Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' Gets May Premiere at Netflix

    “Hollywood” is officially Ryan Murphy’s second original series to debut on Netflix, launching May 1, the streamer announced Thursday. The seven-episode limited series “Hollywood” follows Murphy’s first Netflix project, the comedic “The Politician,” which streamed its first season in September 2019. “The Politician” came about under Murphy’s deal with 20th Century Fox Television, though, while [...]

  • (L-R): Claire Danes as Carrie and

    Showtime Programming Strategy to 'Evolve' as RuPaul, BET Brands Added to Mix

    Changes are afoot for Showtime as the newly enlarged ViacomCBS scrutinizes its $13 billion in content spending across the company. ViacomCBS on Thursday unveiled plans to rebrand the Showtime Showcase channel — one of a handful of secondary channels in the Showtime group — as Sho BET to feature scripted series aimed at African-American audiences. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad