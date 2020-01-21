WarnerMedia Taps Cheryl Idell as EVP, Chief Research Officer

WarnerMedia has appointed Cheryl Idell as executive vice president, chief research officer of its entertainment and direct-to-consumer divisions.

In her new role, Idell will be responsible for overseeing multiple areas of research across WarnerMedia Entertainment, including viewership, content, and strategic market research, insights and analytics. Her purview will also include all aspects of research for the company’s forthcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The appointment was announced by WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt, to whom Idell will report.

“As the evolution of video consumption continues to move at a rapid pace, staying at the forefront of technology, consumer trends and future capabilities is imperative for our success. Cheryl’s background in technology and entertainment makes her the perfect candidate to lead our research teams and build an industry-leading research practice that will take us into the future,” said Greenblatt in making the announcement.

Idell previously served as head of U.S. vertical measurement at Snap, Inc. where she lead Snapchat’s measurement strategy and execution across all U.S. advertiser clients. Idell’s team was responsible for providing solutions and strategic guidance to advertisers on measurement and optimization of the online and offline impact of Snapchat advertising.

“I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work for Bob and alongside the exceptional executives and creators at WarnerMedia. It is such a thrilling time to be working in this business and WarnerMedia Entertainment has emerged as one of the biggest, boldest players through creativity and innovation. The company’s best-in-class brands, networks and programs make this a truly irresistible opportunity,” said Idell. “I can’t wait to lead this incredible research team and help shape the future of audience insights and engagement through a combination of linear, streaming and direct-to-consumer data, research and analytics.”