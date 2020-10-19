WarnerMedia Plans New Celebrity Golf Match With Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry

WarnerMedia wants to take another swing at celebrity golf.

The AT&T-owned media operation unveiled plans Monday for another of its golf telecasts featuring two celebrity teams squaring off against one another. The new foursome will feature Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley taking on Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning. The live golf competition is slated to air Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. eastern at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona, and represents another effort by Warner’s Turner Sports unit to develop game properties it controls more directly, rather than relying on steep licensing deals with various big sports leagues.

Capital One, which put ad support behind Turner’s Memorial Day weekend match between Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, will serve once again as the broadcast’s title sponsor. Michelob Ultra will serve as a presenting sponsor, while DraftKings will serve as a content integration partner. AT&T, Callaway Golf, E-Z-GO, Stephen Curry’s Oxigen Water and Wheels Up will all be associate sponsors of the event. Autotrader will be the presenting sponsor of pre-show coverage. Turner expects to name additional sponsors.

The golf concept “has become a franchise featuring some of the best in sports and entertainment, and we’re looking forward to this next iteration and the meaningful awareness it will raise for social change,” said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, in a prepared statement. “With Phil, Charles, Stephen and Peyton on the course, there’s sure to be no shortage of must-see moments, in addition to the important causes driving each athlete’s participation.” All four athletes and the media company will use the event to highlight diversity, equality and inclusion, and a component of the game will include donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Coverage is expected to include the four players using open microphones throughout game play, as well as a “Cart Cam.” Turner said the event will be closed to the public, while tournament organizers will work with public health officials to follows safety and health protocols.

The media agreement with WarnerMedia and Turner Sports was completed in partnership with Sportfive, which represents Mickelson and is the tournament organizer. The event will also be co-operated with Excel Sports Management. Mickelson Sports Properties operates the Stone Canyon facility.