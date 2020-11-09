Warner Bros. TV Group Marketing Chief Lisa Gregorian to Exit Studio at End of the Year (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Television Group president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian is leaving the studio at the end of the year, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Lisa shared that she feels this is the right time for her to leave Warner Bros., her professional home for more than 30 years,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia’s studios and networks group. “She’s had an incredible career here and has been responsible for some of the industry’s most creative, most innovative marketing activations – from Warner Bros.’ legendary LA Screenings to the most talked-about Comic-Con events to Friends 25th Anniversary to this summer’s DC FanDome, where she co-led the team that created and executed this virtual fan event drawing more than 22 million visitors. I thank her for her dedication and contributions to the company and wish her the very best in what I know will be an exciting next chapter.”

According to a source familiar with the matter, the exit is not related to the ongoing restructuring efforts at WarnerMedia, and Gregorian made the decision to exit after WBTVG chairman Peter Roth made clear his own plans for departure.

Gregorian has served as head of WBTVG’s marketing for a decade, since May 2010, and was previously executive VP of worldwide marketing for the division since 2005. As CMO, she oversees the studio’s global marketing, including creative services, distribution marketing, social, brand integrations and publicity, and has worked with other brands such as DC, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the CW and parent company WarnerMedia and AT&T. She has also spent time as senior VP of WBTV creative services, senior VP of marketing at Warner Bros. International TV Distribution and VP of international marketing and research at WBITVD. She first joined Lorimar Telepictures, now under the Warner Bros. umbrella, in 1986.

“My three decades at Warner Bros. working with extraordinarily talented colleagues, storytellers, talent and clients from around the globe and with a kick-ass marketing team have been amazing and a dream come true,” said Gregorian. “I’m so grateful to Peter Roth, Jeffrey Schlesinger and Ann Sarnoff for their support and look forward to the future where I am sure I will continue to be an uber fan of Warner Bros.’ TV series.”

Karen Miller, currently EVP of creative services, will absorb some of Gregorian’s duties, according to WarnerMedia, such as leading WBTVG’s marketing operations and creative services. Miller will reporter to incoming WBTVG chairman Channing Dungey, who starts next year.

“For two decades, Karen has been the creative executive behind some of the most dynamic, innovative and brilliant marketing campaigns,” said Gregorian. “We are all so excited about the leadership role she will now play for our TV Marketing Group, continuing with her legacy of eye-catching, award-winning work.”

In her current role, Miller leads daily operations at WBTVG’s creative services department, overseeing conceptualization and design of the studio’s print and on-air advertising and promotional materials for global TV marketing, sales and publicity initiatives. Miller first started at Warner Bros. as an art director for the international TV unit, and previously worked for Conde Nast Publishing as an associate art director and graphic designer for Architectural Digest magazine.