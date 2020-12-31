Warner Bros. TV, Universal TV Put L.A.-Based Shows on Hiatus Amid COVID Crisis

Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television have put their series on hiatus amid calls for a pause in production activity as COVID infection rates rise in Los Angeles County.

Warner Bros. TV confirmed Thursday that series productions such as comedies “Mom,” “B Positive,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS, and dramas “Shameless” (Showtime) and “You” (Netflix) will not resume filming next week as scheduled. The studio aims to return the week of Jan. 11 but will evaluate as conditions evolve.

Universal TV has similarly pressed pause on six comedies — NBC’s “Mr. Mayor,” “Kenan,” “Good Girls” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”; HBO Max’s “Hacks”; and Netflix’s “Never Have I ever.” UTV is also eyeing a Jan. 11 return date for most of its shows, although “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is not expected to resume shooting before Jan. 18.

The moves follow the decision Tuesday by CBS Television Studio to extend the holiday production hiatus after Los Angeles County suggested that shooting in the L.A. be suspended amid a surge in active coronavirus cases

(Pictured: CBS’ “Bob Hearts Abishola”)