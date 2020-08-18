Warner Bros. Global Head of Human Resources Kiko Washington to Retire

Kiko Washington, Warner Bros. Entertainment’s executive vice president of worldwide human resources, is retiring at the end of 2020 after 35 years with the company.

“I am so lucky to have spent the last 35 years with HBO and Warner Bros., two very successful companies with incredibly special cultures,” said Washington. “And, while I worked all over the world for those great organizations, I am so much luckier now. I get to spend more time with my family, Jewels, Austin and Bianca!”

Washington has held his most recent role since 2009, managing the company’s global HR department, including organizational planning and development, recruitment, compensation and benefits, employee training and development, employee relations, employee communications, shared services and work-life initiatives.

In an internal memo, Warner Bros. CEO and WarnerMedia’s studio and networks group head Ann Sarnoff credits Washington with playing an “integral role in shaping Warner Bros.’ culture.”

Washington joined Warner Bros. in 2000 as senior VP of worldwide human resources; prior to that, he spent time as a VP in HR at Time Warner and 15 years as a VP in the same field at HBO. The Santa Monica, Calif. resident is now “looking forward to exploring the world, living with passion and awareness, and making a positive difference.”

Sarnoff’s full note to staff is below:

“Hi everyone,

It’s with mixed emotions that I announce that after more than 35 years as part of the WarnerMedia/Time Warner family, Kiko Washington, EVP Worldwide Human Resources, has decided to retire at the end of the year.

This has been a time of reflection for so many, and Kiko and I have been talking about his plans for a while. Ultimately, he decided he’s ready to spend more time with his family – Jewels, Austin and Bianca. As you all know, Kiko has contributed greatly to our overall success, playing an integral role in shaping Warner Bros.’ culture, as well as a number of initiatives and policies around employee engagement, inclusion and belonging. He helped establish our Business Resource Groups and countless employee activities over the last 20 years at WB.

I want to thank Kiko for his support, camaraderie and partnership since I joined the company last year. We will miss him greatly. Please join me in wishing Kiko all the best. He’ll always be part of the Warner Bros. family.”