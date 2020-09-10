Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, John Cameron Option Novel ‘Warcross’ for TV Development

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and producer John Cameron have optioned the rights to adapt Marie Lu’s novel “Warcross” as a television series.

For the millions who log in every day, Warcross isn’t just a game–it’s a way of life. When a young hacker, Emika Chen, accidentally glitches herself in the game and becomes an overnight sensation, her world is turned upside down and changed forever.

“Marie’s action-packed novel is unlike any other I have read,” Papandrea said. “From the virtual world of Warcross which feels like a real possibility with the advancement of technology, to the fiery heroine of Emika and the unexpected narrative twists, Warcross immersed me on a such an engaging journey. This is going to be a very fun and visually dynamic show to create.”

Adam Lash and Cori Uchida will write and executive produce the series. Papandrea and Cameron will both executive produce, with Cameron slated to direct the pilot. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will also serve as executive producers, with Janice Park producing. Lu is also attached as an executive producer. The series will be developed in partnership with Endeavor Content, which has overall deals with both Made Up Stories and Cameron.

In addition to “Warcross,” Lu is the author of the bestselling “Legend” series and the #1 New York Times bestselling series “The Young Elites.” Before becoming a full-time author, she worked in video games.

“From the moment I started Marie’s inventive novel I was captivated by its high-adrenaline plot, its immersive world creation, and enthralled with its beguiling and complicated young heroine Emika Chen,” Cameron said. “At its heart, her story is a near-future romantic thriller, in both real and virtual worlds, and I couldn’t be more excited to help bring it to life onscreen.”

Lu is repped by Anonymous Content, Nelson Literary Agency, and Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz, LLP. Lash and Uchida are repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobsen. Cameron is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Made Up Stories is repped by WME.

“As a massive fan of so many of the stories that Bruna Papandrea, Made Up Stories, and John Cameron have produced, I am delighted and deeply honored to have ‘Warcross’ in their talented hands,” Lu said. They are masters of their craft in every way; every story they have brought to life has been done with exquisite care. I can’t wait to collaborate and see them work their magic on Emika, Hideo, and the world of ‘Warcross.’”