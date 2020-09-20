‘WandaVision’ Trailer Shows Surreal Footage of Scarlet Witch and Vision in Disney Plus Show

Marvel fans got a longer look at a “WandaVision,” the upcoming Disney Plus series starring Scarlet Witch and Vision, during Sunday night’s Emmys. The brand new trailer features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reviving their roles as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch, and Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a bizarre format. Moving from a black and white domestic sitcom structure to a more contemporary comic book feel, the trailer also prominently features co-stars Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed. The cast also includes Kat Dennings, reviving her role of Darcy Lewis from the “Thor” movies, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, who appeared as an FBI agent in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Also, “WandaVision” will be the first Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus. It will replace “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was previously slated to premiere before “WandaVision.”

For the uninitiated, the trailer shows off Vision’s original comic book costume, complete with a cape and bright colors. Fans had already seen Scarlet Witch’s comic book-inspired costume in an earlier trailer. The two are briefly shown holding two babies, who could be the young superheroes Wiccan and Speed from the comics. In the pages of the comic books, those two heroes go on to help form the Young Avengers, which fans are theorizing could make an appearance in the MCU at some point.

Check out the full trailer below.