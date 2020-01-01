Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Moves From 2021 to 2020 on Disney Plus

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

You could call it 2020 vision.

Disney Plus rang in the new decade by announcing that “WandaVision,” its upcoming series about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), has been bumped up from 2021 to 2020. An exact release date has not yet been announced.

The news was included in a Twitter video highlighting the nascent streaming service’s slate in the new year. The announcement also dropped some key art for “WandaVision,” which sees Wanda and Vision appropriately dressed for the 1950s-set series.

Marvel Studios had previously said during its 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel that the series would debut in the spring of 2021. During that SDCC appearance, Olsen teased of the show, “it’s gonna get weird.”

“We’re gonna go deep, we’re gonna have lots of surprises, and we’re gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch,” she added.

Olsen previously told Variety at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” that she thinks the series will “be a total of six hours,” although she didn’t specify how those six hours would be broken up into episodes. “WandaVision” will take place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, “WandaVision” will also star “Mad Men” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress Teyonah Parris as an adult version of Monica Rambeau, a character who was introduced as a child in “Captain Marvel.” Kat Dennings and Randall Park will also reprise their MCU roles as Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo, respectively, in the Disney Plus series. Jac Schaeffer, who was a screenwriter on “Captain Marvel,” will write, produce and showrun the series.

More TV

  • WandaVision

    Marvel's 'WandaVision' Moves From 2021 to 2020 on Disney Plus

    You could call it 2020 vision. Disney Plus rang in the new decade by announcing that “WandaVision,” its upcoming series about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), has been bumped up from 2021 to 2020. An exact release date has not yet been announced. The news was included in a Twitter video [...]

  • SPINNING OUT

    How 'Spinning Out' Used Ice Skating as a 'Conduit' for Emotional Storytelling

    Many films and television shows use choreographed routines to express a character’s emotions or push them forward to a new place in their arc, but more often than not these are dance routines on solid ground. Netflix’s “Spinning Out” puts its characters, and audience by extension, on ice. In “Spinning Out,” Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario) [...]

  • Chuck Lorre on 'Kominsky Method' Starring

    Listen: Chuck Lorre on Embracing 'the Minutia of Getting Old' in 'Kominsky Method'

    Chuck Lorre wanted to write a show about aging guys with old-guy problems. The streaming revolution allowed him to do so. Lorre, one of the most successful producers in television history, offers his thoughts on how the dawn of the commercial-free binge-watching age has changed the nature of television storytelling in the latest episode of [...]

  • Spinning Out Dare Me

    USA's 'Dare Me' and Netflix's 'Spinning Out': TV Review

    When your job entails watching several new shows a week, overlapping themes are inevitable. Still, similarities between shows are rarely as stark as those between the first seasons of Netflix’s “Spinning Out” (out Jan. 2) and USA’s “Dare Me” (which premiered Dec. 20). Both dramas focus on teen girls as restless as they are talented, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad