Walt Disney World Targets July Reopening for Orlando Theme Parks, Resorts

Walt Disney World and Sea World presented reopening proposals to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Tuesday, with SeaWorld proposing a June 11 opening to the public. Disney has proposed Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen on July 11, and a July 15 reopening for Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

A reopened Disney World would include temperature checks upon arrival, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, hand-washing and sanitizing stations and “limited-contact enhancements,” such as contactless payments, mobile orders at restaurants and the temporary suspension of high-touch experiences such as character meet-and-greets and playgrounds, according to Disney World senior vice president of operations Jim McPhee.

The theme park will operate at reduced capacity and temporarily suspend parades and other events that attract crowds. Those who work at the park will also be given temperature checks and issued face coverings.

A phased reopening of Disney Springs is already underway, and on Tuesday has begun to reopen more of its shops and restaurants.

SeaWorld interim CEO Marc Swanson, SeaWorld Orlando president Kyle Miller, and Discovery Cove vice president of operations Brad Gilmour also presented to the committee, outlining new rules such as face coverings, temp checks, more rigorous cleaning, contactless payments and enforced social distancing.

There have been 52,255 total coronavirus cases in Florida, and 2,259 deaths, according to the latest update from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County on Tuesday.

Legoland Florida is reopening on June 1, while Universal Orlando is preparing to reopen on June 5.

Legoland is introducing “enhanced cleaning measures,” including disinfection of door handles, tables, chairs and service counters, more hand sanitizer dispensers around the resort, increased spacing in parking lots and non-invasive temperature checks; it is also recommending masks. Universal Orlando is requiring face coverings, and will also conduct temperature checks at the door, as well as floor markings that will enforce social distancing. The theme park and resort also notes that it “cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.”

Disney reopened Shanghai Disneyland on May 11 at 20% attendance capacity.