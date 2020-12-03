Walt Disney TV Group to Enact Significant Layoffs Amid Reorganization

The Walt Disney Company’s television division is shrinking its staff amid the ongoing reorganization, Variety has learned.

This follows the announcement earlier this week that Disney Television entertainment chief Dana Walden would consolidate the group’s programming and studio operations. It also follows Peter Rice’ announcement last month of a reorganization of Disney’s general entertainment content division.

The move is not entirely unexpected, given the sunsetting of the Touchstone Television brand (nee Fox 21 Television Studios) and folding it into 20th TV. It also follows Thursday’s news that Radio Disney is ceasing operations and last week’s 10-K disclosure that Disney’s theme parks and resorts segment is increasing its layoff count to 32,000 from 28,000 through March 2021.

Representatives for Disney did not respond to comment.

More to come…