‘Walking Dead’ Season 10 Extra Episodes Set February Premiere Date

“The Walking Dead’s” extended Season 10 will continue in February, AMC announced Thursday.

The six extra episodes of the zombie apocalypse series will begin airing on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. All six episodes will debut early on the AMC streaming service, AMC Plus, every Thursday prior to the linear premiere on Sunday. Guest stars in the new episodes will include Robert Patrick, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari.

Episodes titles and synopses can be viewed below.

It was announced back in September that the extended Season 11 of “The Walking Dead” will be the show’s last, with stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride set to star in their own spinoff series. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” also recently launched on AMC.

Episode Titles and Synopses:

EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Director: David Boyd

Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed

EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

EPISODE 1019 – “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes

EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse

EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Heather Bellson

EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick