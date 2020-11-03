‘Walking Dead’ Casts Hilarie Burton as Negan’s Wife Lucille

“The Walking Dead” has chosen the actor who will take a swing at playing Lucille.

The show has cast Hilarie Burton in the guest starring role of Negan’s late wife. As such, she will be joining her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan who of course plays Negan. Burton will appear in bonus episodes adding on to the events of season 10, the finale of which was delayed by the pandemic.

News of Burton’s casting comes less than a month after AMC announced its historic zombie series will end after season 11. The final season will air over two years on the network, beginning in late 2021, and consist of 24 episodes in total.

Burton and Morgan expanded their relationship with AMC earlier this year by hosting the half-hour video chat series “Friday Night In with The Morgans.” The weekly show was shot from their farm in upstate New York.

Lucille the character is said to have died years before the events of the series from pancreatic cancer. Negan, former leader of the Saviors, named his wire-bound baseball bat after her.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. I love watching him become Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the ‘The Walking Dead’ family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness,” Burton wrote in a tweet to confirm the casting news.

Burton is best known for playing Peyton Sawyer in “One Tree Hill.” Her recent TV credits include the NBC drama “Council of Dads,” which was canceled after a single season.

ComicBook.com first reported the casting.