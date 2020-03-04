×

'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot at CW Casts Jeff Pierre

Jeff Pierre
CREDIT: Leslie Alejandro

The upcoming CW series “Walker” is continuing to build out its cast with the addition of Jeff Pierre.

The series is a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger” with “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki in the title role. Previously announced cast members also include Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, and Molly Hagan.

In the show, Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki (Morgan)– one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history — while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Pierre will star as Trey Barnett, Micki’s boyfriend. Described as warm and loving but haunted, Trey is an Army medic recently back from his deployment. He’s doing his best to adjust but it’s not easy. He has a good relationship with Micki; they keep each other honest, and know each other better than they let anyone else know them.

Pierre’s most recent onscreen credit is the hit Fox series “9-1-1.” He previously starred in shows such as “Beyond” at Freeform and has made appearances on popular series such “Once Upon a Time,” “Shameless,” “Workaholics,” and “The Affair.”

He is repped by Buchwald and Main Title Entertainment.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce “Walker.” Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Television Studios will produce.

