TV Ratings: ‘Volcano Live’ Teeters as ‘The Masked Singer’ Wins Again

ABC’s “Volcano Live” featuring daredevil Nick Wallenda failed to draw an explosive audience, as “The Masked Singer” continued its winning streak on Wednesday night.

The tightrope walk scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.2 million total viewers, which represents a 1 million viewer dip on Wallenda’s last death-defying stunt. His “Highwire Live in Times Square” special scored a 0.8 and 5.3 million viewers last year. “Stumptown” followed up the volcano walk with a 0.4 and 2.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile “The Masked Singer” ticked up ratings-wise from last week, leading the night at a 1.8. The episode, which saw the taco un-shelled, drew 6.7 million total viewers. “Lego Masters” came in even at a 1.0 and 3 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Survivor” was steady at a 1.4 rating, but scored its largest audience of season 40 so far with 7.7 million viewers, up 8% on last week. “SEAL Team” was up week-to-week at a 0.6 rating and 4.5 million viewers, a three-week high. While “S.W.A.T.” went in the opposite direction, falling to a 0.5 and 3.5 million viewers.

NBC’s “Chicago” trifecta lost ground on last week, following their virtually unprecedented three-season renewal. “Chicago Fire” led the way at a 1.1 and 8.2 million total viewers (down 11%), followed by “Med” and “P.D.” which both scored a 1.0. The former drew 8.3 million pairs of eyeballs, the latter 7.1 million.

“Riverdale” came in even on the CW at a 0.2 rating and 681,000 total viewers, followed by “Nancy Drew” at a 0.1 and 617,000 viewers, also steady from last episode.