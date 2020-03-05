×

TV Ratings: ‘Volcano Live’ Teeters as ‘The Masked Singer’ Wins Again

VOLCANO LIVE! WITH NIK WALLENDA - "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" aired Wednesday, March 4 on ABC from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua as Nik Wallenda became the first person to complete the 1,800 foot high wire walk over the active volcano. (ABC/Jeff Daly)NIK WALLENDA
CREDIT: ABC

ABC’s “Volcano Live” featuring daredevil Nick Wallenda failed to draw an explosive audience, as “The Masked Singer” continued its winning streak on Wednesday night.

The tightrope walk scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.2 million total viewers, which represents a 1 million viewer dip on Wallenda’s last death-defying stunt. His “Highwire Live in Times Square” special scored a 0.8 and 5.3 million viewers last year. “Stumptown” followed up the volcano walk with a 0.4 and 2.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile “The Masked Singer” ticked up ratings-wise from last week, leading the night at a 1.8. The episode, which saw the taco un-shelled, drew 6.7 million total viewers. “Lego Masters” came in even at a 1.0 and 3 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Survivor” was steady at a 1.4 rating, but scored its largest audience of season 40 so far with 7.7 million viewers, up 8% on last week. “SEAL Team” was up week-to-week at a 0.6 rating and 4.5 million viewers, a three-week high. While “S.W.A.T.” went in the opposite direction, falling to a 0.5 and 3.5 million viewers.

NBC’s “Chicago” trifecta lost ground on last week, following their virtually unprecedented three-season renewal. “Chicago Fire” led the way at a 1.1 and 8.2 million total viewers (down 11%), followed by “Med” and “P.D.” which both scored a 1.0. The former drew 8.3 million pairs of eyeballs, the latter 7.1 million.

“Riverdale” came in even on the CW at a 0.2 rating and 681,000 total viewers, followed by “Nancy Drew” at a 0.1 and 617,000 viewers, also steady from last episode.

