Viola Davis, Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions Expands Amazon First-Look Deal to Include TV

JuVee Productions, the production company of Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, has set an expanded first-look deal with Amazon. The deal will now include television in addition to extending their film deal.

JuVee previously had a TV overall deal at ABC Studios.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Amazon Studios, bringing our TV division along with Film,” Davis and Tennon said. “Our mission and the importance of being given an opportunity to be seen and occupy space is our legacy. JuVee’s collaboration with Amazon is one of shared vision and shared courage.”

JuVee currently has two television projects and three films in development with Amazon Studios. Those include an adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Wild Seed” book and a series adaptation of the film “Fast Color.” The company also has projects in the works across a number of broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

“Amazon has established itself as a home for artists who are passionate about changing the way that creative content looks and the stories that it tells,” said Andrew T. Wang, JuVee’s head of TV development and production, “We are thrilled to bring JuVee into Amazon’s family of storytellers and to continue in our mission to provide a platform for compelling, original stories told by people from historically marginalized populations. With Amazon’s unparalleled global reach, these stories have the potential to impact, and enrich the lives of, audiences around the world.”

In addition to Wang, the JuVee team includes Rob Williams, senior vice president of features. Josh Nelson is head of interactive and immersive. Karen Frost and Liliana Granados have been promoted to creative executives of TV and film respectively.

“Viola, Julius and Andrew are incredible talents, both on screen and off, with an eye for sourcing and developing authentic voices and stories.” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We share a vision and passion to serve our diverse global customers original content that inspires, entertains and brings people together. We are so happy to expand on our current relationship with JuVee productions.”