Vince Vaughn to Produce Animated Comedy Series in Development at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Vince Vaughn is attached to executive produce an animated comedy series in the works at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively.

Fox has given Vaughn, Victoria Vaughn, and Peter Billingsly’s Wild West Picture Show production company a blind script deal for an animated series. No writer is currently attached, but Fox Entertainment will produce. Vince, Victoria, and Billingsly will all executive produce.

Should the project go to series, it would be the second animated series that Wild West Picture Show has produced. The company is also behind the Netflix animated series “F Is for Family.” That show, which was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, follows an Irish-American family in the 1970s. The fourth season was released on Netflix back in June. Vaughn also guest starred in the show in its third season.

In addition to his work as a producer, Vaughn is primarily known for his work onscreen. He has starred in hit comedies like “Wedding Crashers,” “Dodgeball,” “Old School,” and “The Break-Up,” along with dramas like “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Into the Wild,” and “Brawl in Cell Block 99.” He also recently starred in Season 2 of the HBO series “True Detective.”

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Fox is currently the only broadcast network that airs any animated programming. In addition to network cornerstones like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” and “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox also recently launched the animated shows “Bless the Harts” and “Duncanville.” The network also has the animated shows “The Great North” and “Housebroken” on tap for next season, with several other such projects in the works.