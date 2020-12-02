‘Vikings’ Season 6 Final Episodes to Premiere on Amazon Before History Channel

“Vikings” Season 6 will roll out its final episodes on Amazon prior to airing on its linear home on History Channel.

The last 10 episodes of the show’s final season will drop on Amazon in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland on Dec. 30. They will then roll out on History, which has aired the show from the beginning, though the exact date for that has not yet been announced.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said “Vikings” creator, executive producer and sole writer Michael Hirst. “Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

The first 10 episodes of Season 6 aired on History earlier this year. It concluded with an epic battle between the Rus and Vikings where brother fought brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) fighting for his homeland alongside King Harald (Peter Franzen) against Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), now fighting with the Rus forces in an attempt to gain control of Norway.

Hirst serves as executive producer along with Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions, Sheila Hockin, John Weber of Take 5 Productions, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn. “Vikings” is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. “Vikings” is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.

“Prime Video has already delighted Prime members with all five and a half seasons of ‘Vikings’”, said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Prime Video. “On December 30, Prime members in the US, UK, Germany, Austria and Ireland will be the first to learn the fates of the beloved characters as the epic drama concludes in the final ten episodes.”

Although “Vikings” is coming to an end, Hirst is not done exploring the world of the Norse warriors. It was announced last year that Hirst and Jeb Stuart had teamed for the sequel series “Vikings: Valhalla” at Netflix, which will be set 100 years after the conclusion of the original show. It was also announced earlier this week that Hirst is working on a series about London in 1665 during an outbreak of the bubonic plague.