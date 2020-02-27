‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Joins David E. Kelley’s ABC Procedural ‘Big Sky’ in Lead Role

Katheryn Winnick has scored her next big TV role ahead of the series finale of “Vikings.”

Variety has learned that Winnick is set for one of the two lead roles in “The Big Sky,” the upcoming ABC procedural series from David E. Kelley. She joins previously announced cast members John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, and Ryan Phillippe.

The series, which was ordered by the network in January, is described as a procedural thriller about private detective Cassie Dewell (not yet cast) who partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. It is based on the C.J. Box book “The Highway.”

Winnick’s character is further described as cynical and tough, married to and separated from private detective Cody Hoyt (Phillippe). When her son’s girlfriend goes missing, Jenny joins forces with Cody and his partner Cassie to search for her.

Winnick has starred as Lagertha on “Vikings” since the show’s first season. It is currently airing its sixth, which will be the show’s last, though a sequel series is in the works at Netflix. Winnick made her directorial debut during Season 6 as well. She will next appear in films such as Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” “Wander” with Tommy Lee Jones, and “Minuteman” with Liam Neeson. She is also a star, co-executive producer, and director on the Netflix series “Wu Assassins.”

She is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Kelley will serve as writer and executive producer on “Big Sky,” with Ross Fineman and Box also executive producing. The show will be produced by A+E Studios and 20th Century Fox Television.