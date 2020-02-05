‘Vienna Blood’ Producer Endor Hires Former Fox Networks Group Exec Sara Johnson

Red Arrow Studios-backed Endor Productions has hired former Fox Networks Group (FNG) exec Sara Johnson as creative director.

Led by managing director Hilary Bevan Jones, the TV-focused Endor’s recent series include “Vienna Blood” for Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF, which was acquired by the BBC and PBS; two seasons of Matthew Parkhill’s “Deep State” for Fox Networks Group; and forthcoming BBC One drama “But When We Dance.”

Endor and Johnson worked together closely on “Deep State,” which marked the first original production for FNG Europe and Africa and was commissioned by the exec.

Prior to joining Endor, Johnson was VP of scripted at FNG Europe and Africa, where she helmed the division’s originals strategy and oversaw production, development and drama commissioning within the business.

In addition to “Deep State,” she commissioned and executive produced the Canal Plus co-commissioned “War of the Worlds.”

Prior to that, she was executive producer and head of co-production for scripted at “The A Word” firm Keshet Productions U.K. and head of development and executive producer at La Plante Productions. She was previously a commissioning editor for drama and comedy at BSkyB and Sky One.

Endor’s parent group Red Arrow Studios, which spans 20 production companies in around seven countries, is currently on the sales block, with German parent company ProSiebenSat.1 Media looking to offload the business. A strategic review was first revealed in September, though the sales process stalled around the holidays. “Fleabag” producer-distributor All3Media was previously believed to have been circling the outfit.

Endor’s Bevan Jones said: “Our work together on ‘Deep State’ was an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are all excited that Sara is joining at such an interesting and creative time for our company.”

Johnson added: “It is wonderful to be coming into this new role within Endor, continuing the relationship we all forged during my time at Fox. I look forward to helping to grow their existing and vibrant slate at all stages of development and production. Hilary and her team have a huge passion for projects from all ends of the spectrum and we share many views on the ways that drama can entertain and also make a difference.”