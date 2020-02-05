×

‘Vienna Blood’ Producer Endor Hires Former Fox Networks Group Exec Sara Johnson

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sara Johnson
CREDIT: Red Arrow Studios

Red Arrow Studios-backed Endor Productions has hired former Fox Networks Group (FNG) exec Sara Johnson as creative director.

Led by managing director Hilary Bevan Jones, the TV-focused Endor’s recent series include “Vienna Blood” for Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF, which was acquired by the BBC and PBS; two seasons of Matthew Parkhill’s “Deep State” for Fox Networks Group; and forthcoming BBC One drama “But When We Dance.”

Endor and Johnson worked together closely on “Deep State,” which marked the first original production for FNG Europe and Africa and was commissioned by the exec.

Prior to joining Endor, Johnson was VP of scripted at FNG Europe and Africa, where she helmed the division’s originals strategy and oversaw production, development and drama commissioning within the business.

In addition to “Deep State,” she commissioned and executive produced the Canal Plus co-commissioned “War of the Worlds.”

Prior to that, she was executive producer and head of co-production for scripted at “The A Word” firm Keshet Productions U.K. and head of development and executive producer at La Plante Productions. She was previously a commissioning editor for drama and comedy at BSkyB and Sky One.

Endor’s parent group Red Arrow Studios, which spans 20 production companies in around seven countries, is currently on the sales block, with German parent company ProSiebenSat.1 Media looking to offload the business. A strategic review was first revealed in September, though the sales process stalled around the holidays. “Fleabag” producer-distributor All3Media was previously believed to have been circling the outfit.

Endor’s Bevan Jones said: “Our work together on ‘Deep State’ was an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are all excited that Sara is joining at such an interesting and creative time for our company.”

Johnson added: “It is wonderful to be coming into this new role within Endor, continuing the relationship we all forged during my time at Fox. I look forward to helping to grow their existing and vibrant slate at all stages of development and production. Hilary and her team have a huge passion for projects from all ends of the spectrum and we share many views on the ways that drama can entertain and also make a difference.”

More TV

  • Sara Johnson

    'Vienna Blood' Producer Endor Hires Former Fox Networks Group Exec Sara Johnson

    Red Arrow Studios-backed Endor Productions has hired former Fox Networks Group (FNG) exec Sara Johnson as creative director. Led by managing director Hilary Bevan Jones, the TV-focused Endor’s recent series include “Vienna Blood” for Germany’s ZDF and Austria’s ORF, which was acquired by the BBC and PBS; two seasons of Matthew Parkhill’s “Deep State” for [...]

  • Gene Reynolds Dead

    Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator of 'MASH,' Dies at 96

    Six-time Emmy winner Gene Reynolds, known for his writing, directing and producing for the lauded socially conscious 1970s TV shows “MASH” and “Lou Grant,” died Monday in Burbank, Calif. He was 96. Starting in 1993, Reynolds served four years as president of the Directors Guild of America, which confirmed his death. Asked to produce a [...]

  • CBS

    CBS Orders Comedy Pilots From 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Writers, 'Will & Grace' Creators

    CBS has picked up three more multi-camera pilots and one single-camera comedy pilot for the 2020-2021 season. The first hails from writers and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of “Will & Grace.” Their CBS pilot is titled “Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe.” Wolfe is described as an unfiltered, irreverent, powerful businesswoman [...]

  • Danielle Deadwyler

    TV News Roundup: Danielle Deadwyler Joins HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Adaptation

    In today’s TV news roundup, Danielle Deadwyler joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” adaptation and Netflix unveiled a teaser for “Altered Carbon” Season 2. CASTING Danielle Deadwyler has joined the cast of the HBO Max adaptation of “Station Eleven” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. She will play Miranda Carroll, the author [...]

  • Jameela Jamil attends the NBC and

    Jameela Jamil Tapped to MC, Judge Voguing Competition Series at HBO Max

    HBO Max has announced that actress Jameela Jamil will serve as MC and judge on “Legendary,” the streaming service’s upcoming unscripted competition series. “Legendary” turns modern day ball culture into a competition, featuring divas battling on teams called “Houses” in challenges involving fashion, dance and voguing. Each house is comprised of five performers and a [...]

  • Stephen Falk

    WeWork TV Series Enlists 'You're the Worst' Creator Stephen Falk as Showrunner

    Stephen Falk has signed on as creator and showrunner of the planned limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork. The series was originally announced in December, with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun attached to play WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. No network or streaming service is currently attached to the project, which hails from Chernin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad