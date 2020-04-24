Victoria Justice Set to Host, BTS to Appear on Nickelodeon’s Virtual ‘Kids Choice Awards’

Nickelodeon has announced Victoria Justice will host the “Kids Choice Awards” on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The newly titled and virtually produced show, “Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together,” was originally set to air on March 22, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will include celebrity video appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, SSSniperWolf and more.

In addition, cast members of “The Avengers: Endgame” are set to make an appearance, and the show will feature a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new live action series “The Astronauts,” from Imagine Entertainment. The virtual event is set to include a segment from Jojo Siwa and a performance by recording artist and actor Asher Angel. There will also be an exclusive look at Nick’s Slime in Space Voyage.

NBA champion and global icon LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, honoring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education. James’ Quibi series “I Promise” premiered this month, documenting the lives of the most at-risk students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio attending the I Promise school and their day-to-day struggles.

Nickelodeon will also support the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and will present a $1 million donation in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leading nominees for the award show include “Avengers: Endgame” with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with five and Lil Nas X, the “Frozen 2” film and the “Henry Danger” series with four nominations each.