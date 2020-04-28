Vice TV Launches New Business Show Hosted by NYU’s Scott Galloway (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV is launching a new weekly business show hosted by Scott Galloway, a New York Times best-selling author, tech entrepreneur and New York University business professor.

Named after his popular newsletter, “No Mercy, No Malice with Professor Scott Galloway” will reveal what’s really happening on Wall Street in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the affect these decisions will have on everyday consumers. The first episode will focus on COVID-19 bailouts and is set to premiere May 7 at 10 p.m. on Vice TV.

“Out of every crisis, voices emerge from unlikely places to help us understand how we can build a better future— I am not one of those voices,” Galloway said in a press release. “However, we aim to speak truth to power and deliver a data-driven, unfiltered look at today’s business news and the forces shaping society.”

In addition to being a professor of marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business, Galloway is the founder of three tech companies: business intelligence firm L2, the e-commerce site Red Envelope and Prophet, a global brand strategy consulting firm. He is the author of “The Algebra of Happiness” and “The Four” and co-hosts two podcasts as well as serving on the board of directors for The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, Inc. and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Executive vice president and general manager of Vice TV Morgan Hertzan said there has never been a better opportunity to bring a show like Galloway’s to primetime.

“With everyone from executives to small business owners, and entrepreneurs – in fact all Americans – worried about the economic impact of COVID-19, it is the perfect time for Scott Galloway’s x-ray vision to break down the fearless truth and lies about businesses and their impact on our everyday lives,” Hertzan said.

“No Mercy No Malice” is the latest addition to Vice TV’s coronavirus-dedicated programming, joining “Vice Quarantine Hour,” “Vice News Tonight: Remote,” “Shelter in Place with Shane Smith” and “Seat at the Table.” All are available to watch on Vice TV’s cable channel as well as their website and app.