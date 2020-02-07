×

‘Vice News Tonight’ to Relaunch as Live Newscast in March, Nikki Egan to Exec Produce

Vice is to relaunch its nightly news show, “Vice News Tonight,” in a new hour-long live format on March 4 on Vice TV. Vice has named TV news veteran Nikki Egan as executive producer of the newscast, which will air live, Monday through Thursday. Prior to Vice, Egan was at MSNBC for 17 years.

Vice announced last August that “Vice News Tonight” would be moving to Vice TV (formerly known as Viceland), the basic cable network joint venture of Vice Media and A+E Networks. Its previous home, HBO, opted in June not to renew the program, which was then half hour in length and pre-taped.

Vice has also made 20 new hires in the run up to launch, including Todd Zwillich as Washington, D.C., deputy bureau chief, Emily Drew as senior broadcast producer, Jego Armstrong as senior producer, Sarah Svoboda as producer, Jana Lerner as field producer, and Jon Eiseman as director of audience development.

The show will feature Vice News’ correspondents including Krishna Andavolu, Michael Anthony Adams, Charlet Duboc, Roberto Ferdman, Hind Hassan, Josh Hersh, Liz Landers, Chris Moody, Michael Moynihan, David Noriega, Paola Ramos, Alzo Slade, Dexter Thomas, Seb Walker, and Isobel Yeung.

The newscast will feature in-studio interviews and on-the-ground field packages, and also draw on the news capabilities of its bureaus in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and London.

Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television, said: “Through compelling, bold and often challenging programming, we’ll be providing audiences globally with a way to distil and recontextilize the changing world around them, and it starts with this show. We’re thrilled to finally bring Vice News home to our own channel.”

“Vice News Tonight” is available on Vice TV via satellite, cable, and iOS and Android apps.

The show only play out live in the U.S. and will subsequently air internationally in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Israel.

 

 

