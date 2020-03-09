×

Vice, Insight TV Team for 4K Invictus Games Documentary Series

CREDIT: Kieran Kesner for Vice
CREDIT: Kieran Kesner for Vice

Vice Studios and Insight TV are teaming for a 4K documentary focused on the participants of the upcoming 2020 Invictus Games, the sporting event for veterans founded by Prince Harry.

“I am Invincible” (3 x 60′) is slated to premiere on April 18, and is co-produced by Vice Studios and Insight TV Studios U.S., the co-production and programming sales division of 4K HDR broadcaster and content creator Insight TV.

The 2020 Invictus Games will take place May 9-16 in the Netherlands and bring together more than 500 competitors from 19 nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports, such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and in-door rowing.

Featured participants in the documentary include Josue Barron from the U.S. who lost his left leg and eye in Afghanistan, and now represents the U.S. in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair cycling.

“I am Invincible” is the third Insight TV show co-produced with Vice Studios, following “Modern Day Gladiators,” which premiered in 2019, as well as the series “Street Kings in Jail.”

“In ‘I am Invincible,’ we aim to do justice to not only the fortitude of men and women competing in this year’s Invictus Games, but to provide audiences with the reality of their lives — daily physical and psychological challenges and setbacks — which underscores how impactful these Games have been,” said Marco Frazier, senior VP of Insight TV Studios U.S.

“We look forward to continue working with Insight TV to create authentic and insightful shows that appeal to audiences globally,” said Stefan Thieleman, general manager for Vice Studios Benelux.

