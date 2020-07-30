‘Vice’ Docuseries Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Vice,” the weekly newsmagazine series which was revived by Showtime last year, has been renewed for a second season at the network.
News of the renewal comes hot on the heels of the show’s Emmy nomination in the hosted nonfiction series or special category. The series was originally launched by Vice Media and HBO back in 2013, before it was canceled after six seasons.
This past season saw the show’s reporters cover stories of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting from high-risk epicenters in New York, Italy, Brazil, Iran, and Cambodia. News of the pickup was announced by Vinnie Malhotra, executive vice president of nonfiction programming at Showtime.
“In the most challenging conditions imaginable, ‘Vice’ serves as our collective conscience, delivering vital reporting from around the world, often at great risk to themselves,” said Malhotra. “We could not be more proud of the work the team has done, and we’ve marveled at their exceptional investigative and in-depth reporting. We anxiously await what ‘Vice’ will tackle in the coming season.”
Each half-hour episode of “Vice” pursues untold stories on topics such as the environment, social justice, civil rights and identity. The series’ reporting team encompasses a diverse group of journalists including Isobel Yeung, Gianna Toboni, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Suroosh Alvi, Hind Hassan, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, Ben Anderson, Dexter Thomas and Seb Walker.
“We’re hugely thankful to Showtime for their dedication to the pursuit of compelling international journalism in what continues to be an era-defining year for the world,” said ‘Vice’ executive producer Beverly Chase. “Journalism is essential, and our team of award-winning reporters, producers, editors and DPs are thrilled to be back to deliver more impactful storytelling next season.”
Chase also serves as showrunner for the Vice News-produced series. Craig Thomson is a co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for “Vice” as executive vice president and head of programming and development at Vice News.