‘Vice’ Docuseries Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

“Vice,” the weekly newsmagazine series which was revived by Showtime last year, has been renewed for a second season at the network.

News of the renewal comes hot on the heels of the show’s Emmy nomination in the hosted nonfiction series or special category. The series was originally launched by Vice Media and HBO back in 2013, before it was canceled after six seasons.

This past season saw the show’s reporters cover stories of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting from high-risk epicenters in New York, Italy, Brazil, Iran, and Cambodia. News of the pickup was announced by Vinnie Malhotra, executive vice president of nonfiction programming at Showtime.