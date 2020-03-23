×

ViacomCBS, Sky Ink Nick Deal for German-Speaking Markets

ViacomCBS Networks International and Sky have teamed for a multi-year deal to make Nick Jr. and NickToons content available in German-speaking markets.

Sky customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria will now have access to a package of VOD content from the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. library including more than 900 episodes of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Paw Patrol,” “Top Wing,” “Nella the Princess Knight,” “The Loud House,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “Cosmo and Wanda.”

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEA and Asia, said: “With robust collaborations already in place in the U.K. and Italy, we truly value our partnership with Sky and are excited to be able to deliver premium kids’ content, both linear and on-demand, to more families in these regions.”

Manuel Kindervater, VP and partner for channels and strategy at Sky Germany, said: “We are pleased that families will be able to enjoy the diverse program of Nick Jr. and NickToons with Sky and Sky Ticket from April — anytime linear or on-demand.”

Sky Ticket is a service where customers can stream series, films and live sports on demand without long contract periods. Sky Deutschland is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to entertainment company Sky Limited.

ViacomCBS Networks International’s portfolio includes Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, Viacom International Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Pluto TV, among others.

ViacomCBS and Sky recently announced their first co-production, CG animated pre-school series “Pip and Posy.” The series will be available on U.K. broadcaster Channel 5’s free-to-air channel Milkshake! and Sky’s on-demand service Sky Kids in 2021. It will subsequently be available on Nick Jr.

London-based Magic Light Pictures is producing the 52 x 7′ series for ViacomCBS and Sky.

