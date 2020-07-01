ViacomCBS Replaces CFO With Tech Industry Veteran

ViacomCBS said it will replace its current chief financial officer with a veteran with experience managing businesses at Amazon and Pandora, the latest sign of how new dependence on streaming media and mobile devices is upending the operations of traditional media conglomerates.

Christine Spade, who had been the CFO of the Showtime cable operation before taking the role at its parent corporation, will step down from her position after ViacomCBS reports second-quarter earnings. She will be replaced by Naveen Chopra, who had been working as CFO of Amazon’s devices and services operations.

More to come….