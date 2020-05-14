ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV Expands Channel Offer in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

ViacomCBS’s ad-funded streamer Pluto TV has expanded its offering in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with the launch of 24 new channels.

The launches bring the AVOD service’s portfolio to 75 channels in the three markets.

The new offerings include pop-up channels focusing on ViacomCBS IP such as “SpongeBob Squarepants,” “iCarly,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Victorious,” “Bubble Guppies” and “Sam & Cat.” Pluto TV’s MTV channels “Dating” and “The Hills,” as well as “Totally Turtles,” are also now available in English language for German viewers.

Pluto TV will also introduce new original, thematically curated channels Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV Lives and Pluto TV Yoga in the markets.

The popular AVOD platform launched its first European advertising campaign to promote the channels, with spots on TV stations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on all ViacomCBS channels. The TV commercials are accompanied by online and social media campaigns. The campaign was developed with Berlin-based advertising agency DOJO.

AVOD platforms like Pluto have been expanding globally, although the coronavirus pandemic has hit their ad-funded business model.

Other major AVOD players include: Tubi, which was recently acquired by Fox; Xumo, bought this year by Comcast; and Crackle, control of which transferred last year from Sony to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“Within the last four months alone, we have been able to increase our channel offering by a third of the entire portfolio. This a major step in pushing Pluto TV to the next level,” said Olivier Jollet, managing director Europe at Pluto TV.