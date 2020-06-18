ViacomCBS Networks Intl. Appoints Jaime Ondarza General Manager in EMEA

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has appointed Jaime Ondarza as executive VP and general manager of a newly-created regional structure, which includes France, Iberia, Italy, the Middle East, Greece and Turkey.

Ondarza will report to Raffaele Annecchino, the president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia. In this new role, Ondarza is in charge of aligning operations, maximizing strategic synergies and identifying new commercial opportunities.

“Jaime brings a wealth of editorial and commercial expertise in addition to a strong track record in managing multiple complex markets in the media and entertainment industry,” said Annecchino.

“This is a key moment for us as we accelerate our digital transformation, expand our footprint and partnerships while continuing to deliver great content on all platforms,” said Annecchino.

Ondarza, meanwhile, said he “(looked) forward to leveraging the power of our brands to capture new opportunities and strengthen the important partnerships we have in these vibrant markets.”

Ondarza joins ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA with over 22 years of international experience in the media and entertainment industry. He previously held long-running executive roles at Warner Media, where he launched and developed new business and brands, and at Boing, the JV between Mediaset and Warner Media. Ondarza also founded the first FTA commercial kids channel worldwide on the DTT, and the Boing App, Warner Media’s first AVOD streaming service aimed at kids and families.