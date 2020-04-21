ViacomCBS International Studios, Fremantle Team for Short-Form Series ‘Balcony Stories’

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has gone into production on “Balcony Stories,” a slate of user-generated, short-form content to mark the ways people are experiencing coronavirus lockdown.

The short-form series, produced by VIS in collaboration with Fremantle, is based on content from audiences and talent.

Videos will show off people’s new daily routine, with balconies transformed into windows that look into everyone’s homes during the crisis, as well as their sense of humor, the relationships, and the artists within them.

“Balcony Stories” premieres Tuesday on ViacomCBS Networks International’s linear channels MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Networks, BET and Spike, and on digital platforms across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The content will be localized into 27 different versions and is to air across 130 countries and 100 channels, with four daily episodes airing Monday to Friday. A selection of the best content from the week will also air every Saturday in an extended edition.

Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA, said: “Sharing the fun and emotional stories that we are all living can underline even more the fact that we are still all together, reflecting the empathy, creativity, and positive vibes from around the world. With ‘Balcony Stories,’ we want to celebrate this positive attitude.”

“Balcony Stories” is the latest in a slate of lockdown content being produced by VIS brands.

Last week, MTV International greenlit “Lockdown Laughs with Charlotte Crosby,” which sees the British reality TV star curate quarantine clips from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central International has commissioned short-form digital series “Comedians in Quarantine” featuring 10 comedians exploring life during lockdown.