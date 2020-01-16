×

ViacomCBS Sets New Structure for Global Distribution Group

Daniel Holloway

The dust continues to settle from the merger of Viacom and CBS.

Global licensing and distribution chief Armando Nuñez on Wednesday rolled out changes to the executive leadership of ViacomCBS’ global distribution group. The announcement in a memo to staff comes as the newly combined company looks to streamline operations, particularly in areas of duplication, following the finalization of the merger in December.

Among the changes: Paramount veteran Erica Adler has been named head of business development and planning; CBS Studios International exec Teri Fleming will head international marketing in support of the global distribution and content licensing; longtime CBS international ad sales chief Barry Chamberlain will head international content licensing and sales; Viacom’s Samantha Cooper will be in charge of SVOD licensing, with CBS and Paramount veteran Jonathan Bingaman running linear content licensing and first-run syndication sales; and Viacom’s Michael Armstrong will oversee third-party acquisitions.

In addition, Paramount Home Entertainment, headed by Bob Bucci, will now handle content for CBS and Showtime.

“These accomplished and experienced executives from across CBS, Paramount and Viacom will lead important operations as we move forward as a global content powerhouse,” Nuñez wrote in his memo. He added, “We’ve only been together for a few weeks, but I’m so impressed by the talent, acumen and dedication across our division. Thank you for your patience as we continue to build out this team and integrate our operations.”

In October, Viacom and CBS tapped longtime CBS exec Nuñez as chairman, global distribution and chief content licensing officer in advance of the combination of the two companies being finalized. At that same time, Dan Cohen was named president of global content licensing for ViacomCBS, reporting to Nuñez.

