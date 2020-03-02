ViacomCBS Expands ‘See Her’ Effort to Press for Better Female Potrayals

Marg Helgenberger, Norah O’Donnell, Jessica Camacho and Carrie Inn Ababa will be among those taking part in a continuing effort by ViacomCBS to press for more accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment, an initiative led by the Association of National Advertisers’ “See Her” initiative.

“We have more than a handful of clients who are wrapping themselves around it,” says Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales.

CBS will pay tribute to trailblazing women who are prime examples of what it means to challenge and overcome stereotypes and biases in their industries in a series of public service announcements in primetime throughout March. O’Donnell, anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News,” will honor Cheryl Crazy Bull. Jessica Camacho and Lindsay Mendez of “All Rise” will point to Alejandra Y. Castillo. Carrie Ann Inaba of “The Talk” will discuss Senator Tammy Duckworth. Ruthie Ann Miles from “All Rise” will pay tribute to NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. Marg Helgenberger and Simone Missick of “All Rise” will fete Judge Jane Bolin.

Several ‘See Her’ members will sponsor the PSAs, including AT&T, Clorox, Ford, Georgia Pacific, L’Oreal, P&G and WW

“CBS and Viacom have actively supported ‘See Her’ across their portfolios since our launch in 2016,” said Nadine Karp McHugh, president, of the ANA unit that runs the effort. “They leaned in early and continue to promote the movement with extensive cross-platform integrations.”

Pluto TV, the company’s free video-on-demand service, has launched a 10-week “pop-up” channel that will offer viewers more than 40 hours of programming featuring strong portrayals of women from programming spanning the ViacomCBS portfolio, including “Younger,” “Broad City,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Being Mary Jane,” among others. Brand partners supporting the channel include Hershey’s, Verizon and WW.

Three unique PSAs will air across MTV, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount. The first, featuring Bebe Rexha, launched on February 1. This content was also distributed socially on MTV and CMT’s Facebook pages and VH1 and CMT’s Twitter handles. Brand partners supporting this campaign include AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, P&G, Hershey, Kellogg’s, L’Oréal and Walmart.

“’See Her’ is an initiative near and dear to my heart and I am thrilled that we now have the full power of ViacomCBS to promote “See Her’ and its important mission of portraying women and girls accurately in media, advertising and marketing,” said Ross. “We value the opportunity to work with our brand partners, who share our passion for this mission, to help lead this movement during Women’s History Month and all year long.”