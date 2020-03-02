×

ViacomCBS Expands ‘See Her’ Effort to Press for Better Female Potrayals

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jo Ann Ross CBS Network Upfront
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Marg Helgenberger, Norah O’Donnell, Jessica Camacho and Carrie Inn Ababa will be among those taking part in a continuing effort by ViacomCBS to press for more accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment, an initiative led by the Association of National Advertisers’ “See Her” initiative.

“We have more than a handful of clients who are wrapping themselves around it,” says Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales.

CBS will pay tribute to trailblazing women who are prime examples of what it means to challenge and overcome stereotypes and biases in their industries in a series of public service announcements in primetime throughout March. O’Donnell, anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News,” will honor Cheryl Crazy Bull. Jessica Camacho and Lindsay Mendez of “All Rise” will point to Alejandra Y. Castillo.  Carrie Ann Inaba of “The Talk” will discuss Senator Tammy Duckworth. Ruthie Ann Miles from “All Rise” will pay tribute to NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. Marg Helgenberger and Simone Missick of “All Rise” will fete Judge Jane Bolin.

Several ‘See Her’ members will sponsor the PSAs, including AT&T, Clorox, Ford, Georgia Pacific, L’Oreal, P&G and WW

“CBS and Viacom have actively supported ‘See Her’ across their portfolios since our launch in 2016,” said Nadine Karp McHugh, president, of the ANA unit that runs the effort. “They leaned in early and continue to promote the movement with extensive cross-platform integrations.”

Pluto TV, the company’s free video-on-demand service, has launched a 10-week “pop-up” channel that will offer viewers more than 40 hours of programming featuring strong portrayals of women from programming spanning the ViacomCBS portfolio, including “Younger,” “Broad City,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Being Mary Jane,” among others. Brand partners supporting the channel  include Hershey’s, Verizon and WW.

Three unique PSAs will air across MTV, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, TV Land and Paramount.  The first, featuring Bebe Rexha, launched on February 1.  This content was also distributed socially on MTV and CMT’s Facebook pages and VH1 and CMT’s Twitter handles. Brand partners supporting this campaign include AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, P&G, Hershey, Kellogg’s, L’Oréal and Walmart.

 “’See Her’ is an initiative near and dear to my heart and I am thrilled that we now have the full power of ViacomCBS to promote “See Her’ and its important mission of portraying women and girls accurately in media, advertising and marketing,” said Ross. “We value the opportunity to work with our brand partners, who share our passion for this mission, to help lead this movement during Women’s History Month and all year long.”

More TV

  • Jo Ann Ross CBS Network Upfront

    ViacomCBS Expands 'See Her' Effort to Press for Better Female Potrayals

    Marg Helgenberger, Norah O’Donnell, Jessica Camacho and Carrie Inn Ababa will be among those taking part in a continuing effort by ViacomCBS to press for more accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media, and entertainment, an initiative led by the Association of National Advertisers’ “See Her” initiative. “We have more than a [...]

  • Jason Isaacs Star Trek Discovery

    Jason Isaacs Joins Sophia Bush in CBS Drama Pilot 'Good Sam'

    Jason Isaacs has been tapped for a lead role in the CBS medical drama pilot “Good Sam,” Variety has confirmed. He joins previously announced series lead Sophia Bush. In the show, talented yet stifled heart surgeon Sam (Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Hillary' Documentary, HULU, TCA Winter

    What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Hillary' and 'Dave' Debut

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dave” premieres on FXX and the Hillary Clinton docuseries launches on Hulu. “Breeders,” FX, [...]

  • Jeremy O. HarrisVariety Sundance Studio presented

    'Slave Play' Writer Jeremy O. Harris Inks Overall Deal With HBO

    Jeremy O. Harris, the actor and playwright best known for penning the Broadway sensation “Slave Play,” has signed a two-year overall deal with HBO. The deal includes a discretionary fund for Harris to continue building working in the theatrical space, and the writer is also currently developing an untitled pilot at the premium cabler based [...]

  • Swiss Fests Cancel, Greek Doc Fest

    Swiss Festivals Canceled, Greek Event Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concern

    Three international film festivals canceled or postponed their upcoming editions Monday. Switzerland’s International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) and Think Cinema Lausanne (a.k.a. Rencontres 7e Art) have been canceled, and Greece’s Thessaloniki Documentary Festival has been postponed as concern intensifies in Europe about the spread of coronavirus. FIFDH said its cancellation followed [...]

  • Judge Judy Sheindlin

    Judge Judy Sets Sights on Streaming, Cable Arena for Next Chapter With 'Judy Justice'

    Suddenly, the most-watched personality in daytime TV is a free agent. Judith Sheindlin, better known as “Judge Judy,” surprised the industry with the news that surfaced Sunday evening that she is ending her run on the top-rated court show after the 2020-21 season, which will mark her 25th year on the show. Sheindlin now plans [...]

  • James LiptonCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals,

    James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' Host, Dies at 93

    James Lipton, who created, hosted and executive produced the Bravo series “Inside the Actors Studio” and served as dean (and then dean emeritus) of the Actors Studio Drama School at New York City’s Pace University, has died. He was 93. “Inside the Actors Studio” had run for more than two decades and more than 240 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad