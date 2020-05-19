ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group Fortifies Team in Wake of Merger

ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth group has promoted two executives under president of content and chief creative officer Nina Diaz, as the broader media conglomerate continues to realign internally in the wake of the reunion of Viacom and CBS.

Trevor Rose has been named executive vice president of talent and content development and head of talent of entertainment and youth, an elevation from his previous role as senior vice president of talent and series development for MTV Studios, VH1, CMT and Logo. Rose has spent 16 years at the company, first as an assistant in VH1’s talent department, before moving on to package scripted and unscripted series such as “Scream,” “The Breaks,” “Daytime Divas,” “Hit the Floor” and “Best Week Ever.” Rose has also executive produced series including “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” “Hip Hip Squares” with Ice Cube and MTV Studio’s upcoming “Jodie” with Tracee Ellis Ross.

Justin Rosenblatt has been elevated to senior vice president of alternative and comedy content for the company’s entertainment and youth group. He most recently had a hand in developing and growing “Schitt’s Creek” at Pop TV, overseeing comedy series “Nightcap” and thriller “Clique,” and acquiring “One Day at a Time” from Netflix. He previously led alternative programming at the CW, where he was responsible for the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” reboot, the “MADtv” relaunch, and other series. Prior to that, he executive produced the ABC Family television movie “Celeste in the City.”

“Trevor and Justin are consummate tastemakers with a keen understanding of what moves the needle in pop culture,” Diaz said. “With Trevor leading the way, the sky is the limit for where these creative all-stars will take our brands.”

ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth group portfolio includes Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo.