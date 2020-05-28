ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Promotes Tyler Hissey to Senior VP

ViacomCBS is streamlining its digital marketing and audience development operations within its Entertainment and Youth Group channels division.

Tyler Hissey has been promoted to senior VP of digital marketing, giving him oversight of digital marketing and engagement for CMT, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and TV Land. Previously he steered digital marketing and audience engagement for MTV, VH1, Logo and CMT.

Hissey impressed during his tenure with a focus on creating original short-form content tied to the division’s shows that connected with viewers. He spearheaded the push during the past two years to launch YouTube channels tied to key shows such as “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” and “Wild ‘N Out.” And he is credited with setting up MTV’s early partnership with the fast-rising TikTok platform for the #MyCrib hashtag challenge on the platform that showcased the vintage MTV unscripted franchise “Cribs.”

Courtesy of ViacomCBS

Hissey reports to Rory Brown, head of digital and social media for the digital studios marketing group.

“Tyler has a laser focus on building social fandoms around our properties, and continues to play an instrumental role in driving increases in digital engagement, followers and viewership across our portfolio,” said Jacqueline Parkes, chief marketing officer and executive VP of digital studios for the Entertainment and Youth division. “In addition to his marketing thought leadership, he’s helped implement insights-driven strategies that inform our digital original content development.”

Hissey joined ViacomCBS in October 2016.

(Pictured top: “Wild ‘N Out”)