ViacomCBS Swings to Loss in First Post-Merger Results

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

ViacomCBS reported a loss in the fourth quarter, its first as a new entity forged from the former Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp., showing that the merged company faces many of the same tough operating conditions as its predecessors.

The New York owner of the CBS television network and cable outlets such as MTV and Nickelodeon said revenue fell 3% in the fourth quarter, with less money flowing in from advertising, publishing and movies Revenue from affiliates proved to be a relative bright spot, increasing 1% in the period. Overall revenue fell to $6.87 billion from $7.09 billion in the year-earlier period.

The company said it posted a loss of $258 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with profit of $884 million, or $1.44 a share, in the year-earlier period. Results included  increased charges in the period for programming, $589 million, and restructuring, $468 million.  The company missed Wall Street expectations for both earnings per share and revenue.

The leader of the new entity said better days were ahead for the owner of so many media brands. “We see incredible opportunity to realize the full power of our position as one of the largest content producers and providers in the world. This is an exciting and valuable place to be at a time when demand for content has never been higher, and we will use our strength across genres, formats, demos and geographies to serve the largest addressable audience, on our own platforms and others,” said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. “In 2020, our priorities are maximizing the power of our content, unlocking more value from our biggest revenue lines and accelerating our momentum in streaming. With this as a backdrop, we’ve set clear targets for the year and are providing increased transparency around our business to demonstrate ViacomCBS’ ability to create shareholder value today, as we continue evolving and growing our business for tomorrow.”

The company raised its target for post-merger cost savings to $750 million from $500 million, as new speculation has risen about the potential for layoffs of staffers who may overlap with others within the combined entity.

 

More to come…

