ViacomCBS Breaks Down Workforce Demographic, Unpacks Inclusion Initiatives on New Diversity Website (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS is launching a dedicated diversity and inclusion website that sheds light, for the first time, on the combined company’s workforce demographics following the merger of Viacom and CBS, Variety has exclusively learned. The portal is an effort to promote diverse hiring and long-term inclusion initiatives.

According to data collected as of July 31, 2020, 63.8% of the company’s 16,612 domestic employees are white, and 11.6%, 11.3% and 10.3% identify as Hispanic or Latino, Black or African American and Asian, respectively. ViacomCBS’ senior leadership is also predominantly white; less than 25% are executives of color.

Emphasizing its commitment to improving diversity and inclusion on and off the camera, ViacomCBS’ website outlines its employee programs that promote conversations on belonging and advancement, as it looks to focus on social justice and equity issues and offer more opportunities to underrepresented talent.

This new digital space is an extension of the company’s longtime efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In September, the network kicked off its annual inclusion week tackling racial representation and gender parity head on.

“This year, our goals are to continue this cadence of intentionality around demonstrate through our employees, our commitment to championing a culture that’s diverse, inclusive, and that actually creates a sense of belonging for them,” Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS’ global head of inclusion, told Variety at the time.

“We also see it as a way of establishing a competitive landscape as a company that’s willing to not only have a steady drumbeat, but also especially now in the zeitgeist of a moment, to really build a tool kit for managers and employees alike, to become even smarter and well-versed and more informed in this space,” she added.

Other initiatives across the network include Nickelodeon’s artists and writers programs, Viacom’s writers program — that invite new voices to the writers rooms — as well as MTV Entertainment Group’s $250 million commitment to diversify reality TV programs.