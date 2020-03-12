CBS, NBC Scuttle Live Upfront Presentations Amid Coronavirus Concerns

ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal said they would cancel thei glitzy “upfront” sales events they hold each year to convince advertisers to commit millions of dollars to its programming, the latest sign of how the spreading coronavirus crisis is affecting the dynamics of the media industry.

“The health and safety of our clients and the ViacomCBS team comes first,” said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales, in a statement. “Our team has been planning for this possibility for weeks, and we have devised a digital showcase to unveil all of the premium content that we’re delivering throughout the company, from CBS Television Network and our robust cable portfolio across the Entertainment & Youth and Premium brands. We won’t miss a beat in engaging with clients around our unmatched offerings and solutions.”

Executives will instead unveil the new CBS 2020-2021 primetime lineup and other content from the company in a video “Upfront special” that will be posted to digital outlets on Wednesday May 13. ViacomCBS said details would be made available at a later date.

“CBS has a very good story to tell, and this year we need a unique way to tell it,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement. “We’re confident that this alternate format for this year can deliver what we’ve come to expect from a CBS Upfront – entertainment, stars, strategy and the first look at our new primetime series.”