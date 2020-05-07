ViacomCBS Plans to Rebrand CBS All Access and Launch International Streaming Platform

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told investors Thursday the CBS All Access subscription service will undergo a rebranding this summer as it expands to incorporate more of the company’s cable brands and library programming.

Speaking on the company’s quarterly earnings call, Bakish also said the company is planning to launch a “broad pay streaming product” in multiple international markets over the next 12 months.

On CBS All Access, Bakish promised “major changes coming this summer as we track toward the rebrand and relaunch of a transformed product.”

ViacomCBS chief financial officer said the CBS All Access and Showtime standalone services were on track to hit a combined 16 million subscribers by year’s end. CBS All Access reached a milestone Thursday in rolling out as an app on the home-page hub of Comcast’s Xfinity platform. That kind of MVPD distribution — making the app front and center for active pay TV customers — is coveted by all subscription streamers.

Bakish also talked up the growth of the ad-supported Pluto TV platform. He called “the broad-reach gateway to the ViacomCBS streaming world.” Pluto TV at present has about 24 million active monthly users in recent — a number that is expected to reach 30 million by year’s end.

More to come