ViacomCBS Names Bruce Gillmer President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events

ViacomCBS has named Bruce Gillmer president of music, music talent, programming & events, effective immediately. According to the announcement, Gilmer will report to president/CEO Bob Bakish and will guide the company’s strategy to align and optimize all music-driven initiatives.

“Bruce is a driving force behind many of our most iconic moments in music,” said Bakish. “Music is a thread uniting many of our brands, and I’m confident he will maximize the full power of our combined company’s portfolio to bring ViacomCBS’ global music events and programming to new heights.”

In his elevated role, Gillmer will form and chair a new cross-company initiative to coordinate ViacomCBS’ music programming, talent and events strategy. He will also lead the strategy for and development of music content on ViacomCBS’ expanded streaming offering, and will continue to oversee music talent, development and programming of music content, series and specials, as well as tentpole events for ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth brands (which include MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, VH1, Pop TV, Paramount Network and Smithsonian Channel, and ViacomCBS Networks International) in partnership with entertainment & youth president Chris McCarthy and VCNI president-CEO David Lynn. Events include the VMAs, EMAs and the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Gillmer, who started at MTV in 1987, most recently served as Head of Global Music and Executive Vice President, Music & Talent, Programming & Events for Viacom International Media Networks. He has executive produced multiple VMAs and 13 MTV EMAs. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Music and Talent Relations for VH1 in the US, where he was involved in the co-development and production of “VH1 Divas Live,” “VH1 Hip Hop Honors,” “VH1 Fashion Awards,” “Behind the Music” and a variety of other shows, series and events.