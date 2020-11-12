Verve Hires TV Lit Agent Davina Hefflin, Talent Agent Julian Cohen (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has hired TV lit agent Davina Hefflin and talent agent Julian Cohen, Variety has learned exclusively. Hefflin joins the agency from Gersh, while Cohen joins from Management 360.

Hefflin started out as an assistant at Gersh before moving up the ranks of the TV lit department. She has focused on identifying and empowering a diverse range of voices, including those of the LGBTQ+ community. She has her masters in screenwriting from Chapman University.

Cohen worked under Suzan Bymel at Management 360 before moving up in the talent department. He previously placed Adan Canto in the Halle Berry film “Bruised” and Australian newcomer Sam Corlett in “Chilling Adentures of Sabrina.” He is the first addition to Verve’s talent team since it was established under former WME agent Sean Grumman in June.

“As Verve continues to strategically expand, we are thrilled to announce the additions of Davina Hefflin and Julian Cohen, both of whom speak to and embrace the Verve culture and join an incredible group of key hires this year, including Sean Grumman, Chris Till, Chris Lupo and Viviane Telio,” the Verve partners said in a statement. “Davina brings her passion in representation to the lit team and will undoubtedly impact and heighten the voices of diverse writers in the business. While Julian has built a foundation as a talent manager, we are certain his skillset will raise the bar as a talent agent in Verve’s burgeoning talent team.”

Cohen and Hefflin are the latest hires Verve has made this year. Besides Grumman, Lupo joined the agency from Chernin Entertainment to head up the books-to-screen team. Till came from CAA to bring Verve into the New York theater space, while Telio came from ICM’s motion picture lit division. Verve also became the first sizable Hollywood agency to come to a deal with the WGA back in May, which allowed them to begin representing writers once again. Last year, it announced a 25-40% raise for all its assistants in response to the #PayUpHollywood movement.