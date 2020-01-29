Verizon Fios to Carry Bloomberg Television

Verizon Fios will start to offer Bloomberg Television as of January 29, extending the U.S. reach of the business-focused news network.

Fios TV customers can be found in New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston and other homes on the east coast,. Bloomberg says its TV network is available in more than 433 million homes worldwide.

Bloomberg TV will be available to customers in global business and financial hubs through various Fios packages, including Current TV, serving enterprises and B2B locations throughout the Fios footprint.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement to bring our unrivaled business news to millions of Verizon Fios customers, many of whom are the world’s most influential decisionmakers that seek our business-critical insight throughout their day,” said M. Scott Havens, global head of digital & media distribution at Bloomberg Media., in a statement.

“Fios TV customers enjoy a wide range of viewing choices and we’re pleased to add Bloomberg TV to that line-up,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon’s head of content strategy, acquisitions and programming, in a statement. “Bloomberg’s content will be welcomed by our viewers seeking first-class global business news coverage.”

Fios TV will deliver the Bloomberg Television signal to its customers beginning January 29 on channel 605.