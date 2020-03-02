×

'Veep' Alum Reid Scott to Star in NBC Drama Pilot 'Echo'

Reid Scott
Former “Veep” star Reid Scott is going from a comedic role to a dramatic one. Variety has learned that Scott has been tapped for one of the lead role in the NBC drama pilot “Echo.”

The project is a procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Scott, who will serve as producer in addition to starring, joins previously announced cast member Janina Gavankar. He will play David, a member of the FBI who volunteers for the most dangerous undercover assignments

Scott played Dan Egan in all of “Veep’s” seven seasons. He also recently starred in the first season of the CBS All Access dark comedy “Why Women Kill.” He is currently set to appear in the upcoming film “Venom 2.” Scott’s other TV roles include “My Boys,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “The Big C,” and the lead voice role in “Turbo FAST.”

He is repped by Gersh, Impression Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

JJ Bailey is writing and executive producing “Echo.” John Davis and John Fox are executive producing via Davis Entertainment with Scott producing. Universal Television will serve as the studio on the pilot. Davis Entertainment is currently under an overall deal at Universal TV. Davis and Fox are currently executive producers on NBC’s “The Blacklist” and previously executive produced the NBC series “Timeless” and “The Player.”

