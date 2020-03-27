×

Variety to Contribute Portion of TV Season Award Proceeds to Support Industry Organizations Impacted By Covid-19

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety Intelligence Platform

Variety announced Friday that it is setting up a Covid-19 relief fund to support entertainment industry organizations that provide assistance to the neediest during this unprecedented time.

Variety plans to donate a portion of revenue derived from the television award FYC campaigns to provide support to these organizations, including fundraising support. Historically, broadcast and cable networks, and streaming services place advertising campaign buys through Variety to reach awards voters for Emmy Award consideration.

“As Variety is the leading and the longest-standing trade publication, it is our responsibility to help care for our community during this unprecedented time,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer. “We are in the fortunate position of being able to help support these important organizations that are providing essential services to those entertainment industry employees impacted by this terrible event.”

More TV

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Variety to Contribute Portion of TV Season Award Proceeds to Support Industry Organizations Impacted By Covid-19

    Variety announced Friday that it is setting up a Covid-19 relief fund to support entertainment industry organizations that provide assistance to the neediest during this unprecedented time. Variety plans to donate a portion of revenue derived from the television award FYC campaigns to provide support to these organizations, including fundraising support. Historically, broadcast and cable [...]

  • Amazon Making the Cut Heidi Klum

    'Making The Cut' Premiere Recap: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Move to Amazon

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the first two episodes of “Making The Cut.” Heidi Klum is the kooky aunt, Tim Gunn is the security blanket, and Amazon Prime Video is footing the bill. “Making The Cut” is the ex-“Project Runway” pair’s new fashion reality competition with a facelift, and [...]

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Let's All Go

    'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Cut Short by Coronavirus

    ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is shortening its 16th season in response to the real medical danger posed by coronavirus. The network announced Friday that the season finale of the long-running series will now air on April 9, which will be the 21st episode of the season. “Grey’s Anatomy” has typically aired 24 or 25 [...]

  • Mark Rylance Oscars 2016

    'Bridge of Spies' Actor Mark Rylance Leads Union Drive for Coronavirus Relief Donations

    U.K. entertainment industry union Equity has pledged £1 million ($1.2 million) to support its members who have been affected by the pandemic-induced industry shutdown. Equity is asking for more donations, stating that the vast majority of its 47,000 members earn modest sums and do not have savings as a fall-back option. The appeal for further [...]

  • Making the Cut Amazon Prime Review

    Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's 'Making the Cut': TV Review

    Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back together on TV, but their new show is not exactly a return to form.  The former stars of “Project Runway” — the sturdy fashion-design competition that, too big to fail, now makes its way without them — come to Amazon Prime Video with “Making the Cut,” a show [...]

  • The Pennybox LTC Sandra Pennington

    How DIY Gear Is Helping Camera Crews Get the Job Done and Changing the Industry

    Cinematographers and their camera crews often tweak equipment to fit their needs. Sometimes it results in Garrett Brown inventing, designing and building the Oscar-winning Steadicam, or Nic Sadler developing the Artemis Director’s Viewfinder, which earned him an Engineering Emmy. But DPs and camera assistants regularly create tools and accessories to help them and their colleagues become [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad