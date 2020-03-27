Variety to Contribute Portion of TV Season Award Proceeds to Support Industry Organizations Impacted By Covid-19

Variety announced Friday that it is setting up a Covid-19 relief fund to support entertainment industry organizations that provide assistance to the neediest during this unprecedented time.

Variety plans to donate a portion of revenue derived from the television award FYC campaigns to provide support to these organizations, including fundraising support. Historically, broadcast and cable networks, and streaming services place advertising campaign buys through Variety to reach awards voters for Emmy Award consideration.

“As Variety is the leading and the longest-standing trade publication, it is our responsibility to help care for our community during this unprecedented time,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer. “We are in the fortunate position of being able to help support these important organizations that are providing essential services to those entertainment industry employees impacted by this terrible event.”