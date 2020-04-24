Variety Streaming Room to Host Virtual Screening and Q&A With Martin Freeman & Paul Andrew Williams of BritBox’s ‘A Confession’

The Variety Streaming Room will host an exclusive screening presented by BritBox of the first episode of upcoming chilling true crime drama series “A Confession,” followed by a Q&A with star Martin Freeman and director Paul Andrew Williams on May 6 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

BritBox is the first streaming platform to partner with the Variety Streaming Room.

Freeman, who starred in “The Hobbit” and more recently, “Black Panther” and “Sherlock,” plays Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, the police officer who begins to piece together Sian O’Callaghan’s last movements before she disappeared after a night out with friends. Believing Sian may still be alive and being held somewhere against her will, Fulcher initiates an urgent full-scale search operation which leaves him at the crux of a life-changing choice between following police protocol and catching a killer. “A Confession” is directed by Paul Andrew Williams (“Broadchurch”), who will participate in the Q&A following the screening, and is written by Jeff Pope (“Philomena”).

Soumya Sriraman, president and CEO of BritBox, will also participate in the virtual conversation.

“’A Confession’ is an exhilarating mystery, based on a true story, that keeps you captivated from the moment it starts to the bitter end, it is a series not to be missed,” said Sriraman.

“Variety is excited to share content from streaming services, including interesting and provocative interviews with talent and creators such as this exclusive first-look of BritBox’s series, ‘A Confession,'” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer.

BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, offering the largest collection of British television in North America, features exclusive premieres, iconic drama and comedy favorites, lifestyle, news, current affairs, and daytime dramas — most available within 24 hours after their U.K. premiere.

Secure your spot for the first-look screening and Q&A by registering here: variety.com/britboxevent

BritBox is available for $6.99 per month — after an introductory free trial period — on Roku, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online. BritBox is also available on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported devices.