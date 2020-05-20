Variety Hosts Screening of AMC’s ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere,’ Q&A With Stars Jason Segel, Eve Lindley, André Benjamin

The Variety Streaming Room is hosting a special screening of the first episode of AMC’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” followed by a Q&A with creator and star Jason Segel and cast members Eve Lindley and André Benjamin. The screening and Q&A will take place on June 2 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

Variety’s Michael Schneider will moderate the exclusive Q&A with the cast and discuss the first season.

“Dispatches From Elsewhere” is a ten-episode series centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but can’t quite put their finger on what it is. The group is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious “Dispatches from Elsewhere” challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

