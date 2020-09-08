Variety Launches Production Restart Franchise Tracking Global Filming Activity

Variety is marshaling its global resources to launch digital and print franchises devoted to tracking the restart of content production around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sept. 9, Variety will publish its largest-ever special report on international filming locations, “Location Update: The Big Restart,” produced in collaboration with the Association of Film Commissioners International. The 18-page section covers the latest updates for major territories on the status of production rebates, tax incentives, film commissions, facilities, crew availability and other infrastructure including vfx and post-production services. The report will also be made available to industry professionals as a free e-book.

“Throughout this difficult year, Variety‘s team of global entertainment experts have kept the international production community informed and connected. ‘Location Update: The Big Restart’ is a critical tool in bringing the world’s entertainment pros together to begin their return to safe, responsible and financially savvy content production,” said Steven Gaydos, Variety’s executive VP of global content and executive editor.

Launched in conjunction with “Big Restart,” Variety’s weekly newsletter Production Restart offers a curated selection of stories and data from Variety’s global reporting team about how and where the TV and film industries are going back to work.

The free newsletter features charts detailing start dates, shooting locations and cast and crew members for high-profile projects, powered by the Variety Insight production industry database. Production Restart is published on Thursdays and can be accessed by signing up here. Kate Aurthur, Variety editor-at-large, is overseeing editorial content for the newsletter.

“Production Restart extends our comprehensive business coverage and is a great addition to Variety’s new and innovative product suite designed to address a rapidly evolving industry dynamic,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety.