Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Island Express Helicopters

Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last month, resulting in the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in late January.

The suit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan was negligent and careless, and that that negligence directly caused the death of Bryant. All nine people aboard died in the crash.

A memorial for the former Los Angeles Lakers star and the victims of the crash is currently being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.