Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Island Express Helicopters

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant talking to reporters during exit interviews at the Lakers' basketball practice facility in El Segundo, Calif. Tiger Woods has dropped into a tie with Kobe Bryant as the favorite American sports star. Woods had held the position alone since 2006, but the Los Angeles Lakers guard moved up from fourth last year to grab a share of the top spot, Harris Interactive saidFavorite America Athletes, El Segundo, USA
CREDIT: Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

Attorneys for Vanessa Bryant have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last month, resulting in the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in late January.

The suit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan was negligent and careless, and that that negligence directly caused the death of Bryant. All nine people aboard died in the crash.

A memorial for the former Los Angeles Lakers star and the victims of the crash is currently being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

