‘V-Wars,’ ‘October Faction’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season Each

Both “V-Wars” and “October Faction” have been canceled at Netflix after airing just one season apiece, Variety has confirmed.

The two shows are both produced by IDW Entertainment, which is also behind the Netflix series adaptation of “Locke & Key.” News of the twin cancellations comes just after Netflix announced a season 2 pick up for the third series.

In “V-Wars,” Dr. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires.” The first season debuted on Dec. 9, 2019.

According to sources, Netflix and Somerhalder are in talks to collaborate on more projects in the future.

William Laurin and Glenn Davis served as showrunners on “V-Wars.” Brad Turner served as director and executive producer. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden of High Park Entertainment also executive produced along with David Ozer and Ted Adams. Marada Pictures’ James Gibb also executive produced. IDW Entertainment produced.

“October Faction” follows monster hunters Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) as they hide their identities as members of a covert syndicate while their teenage kids, Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart), are forced to live in a town trapped in the past. The first season debuted on Jan. 23.

Damian Kindler developed the series in addition to serving as showrunner and executive producer. Comic creator Niles executive produced, as did James Thorpe, Walden, and Birnberg.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the cancellations.