Uzo Aduba to Star in ‘In Treatment’ Reboot at HBO

HBO has greenlit a fourth season of the drama series “In Treatment” with Uzo Aduba set to star, Variety has learned.

The reimagined series will focus on a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Aduba) while she wrestles with her own issues. Production is set to begin soon under COVID-19 guidelines, with the show slated to debut in 2021.

The original “In Treatment” starred Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. It was based on the Israeli series “BeTipul.” “In Treatment” originally ran for three seasons and over 100 episodes on HBO from 2008-2010. It received seven Emmy nominations during its run. Wiest won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama while Glynn Turman won for best guest actor in a drama. Byrne won a Golden Globe for the show in 2009.

Aduba is best known for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” The role earned her three Emmy nominations, of which she won two. She was also nominated for two Golden Globes for the role. Most recently, she won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series for her work on the FX drama “Mrs. America.”

She is repped by UTA, Management 360, Schreck Rose, and ID PR.

Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen will serve as co-showrunners on the series. Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein are executive producers, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby co-executive producing. It is produced by HBO Entertainment in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg.