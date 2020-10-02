UTA Promotes 35 to Agent, Executive and Coordinator Levels

UTA has announced a whole slew of promotions across various departments and multiple offices.
The talent agency has promoted 35 employees all told. Per UTA, over three quarters of those being promoted started their careers in the agent training program, and more than half identify as female.
“This next generation of leaders have exhibited a profound spirit of resilience, innovation and ability that no pandemic could impact,” said UTA co-president David Kramer, announcing the news. “The promotions serve as important milestones for our colleagues in their careers, as well as a testament to UTA’s continued evolution and growth across multiple business areas. I’m confident our clients and company will be well-served by their talents for years to come.”
News of the promotions comes exactly a month after UTA became the first major agency to restore full pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enacting a small round of layoffs at the same time. Less than two weeks ago, it also raised assistant pay to an average of $24 per hour.
Here are the employees promoted to agent, exec or associate levels: In Los Angeles, Pranav Mandavia is now an Agent in Digital Talent; A.J. Leone is now an Agent in Emerging Platforms; Zuzanna Ciolek is now an Executive in Fine Arts; Olivia Fanaro is now an Agent in Media Rights; Eni Akintade is now an Agent in Motion Picture Literary; Aïcha Forbes-Diaby is now an Associate in Music Business Affairs; Angelica Ayala-Torres is now an Executive in Music Innovation; Jordan Gorelick is now an Agent in Talent; Riley Folsom is now an Agent in Talent/Music Crossover; Liam McNamara is now an Associate in Television Business Affairs; Faith Brown, Connor Morgan, Talia Myers and Alejandra Reyes and are now Agents in Television Literary; and Kendall Schreiberg is now an Executive in UTA Marketing; and in New York, Mallory Guzzi is now a Designer in Brand Studio and Tina Dunca is now an Agent in Music Brand Partnerships.
The agency has also promoted the following 18 names to coordinator level: In Los Angeles, Qihan “Silas” Wang is now a Coordinator in Asia Business Development Crossover; Alex Swilley is now a Coordinator in Brand Studio; Kyle Boulia is now a Coordinator in Corporate Communications; Nicole Vincent is now a Coordinator in Digital Talent; Alex Don is now a Coordinator in Esports; Taylor Weil is now a Coordinator in Human Resources; Isaiah Jones is now a Coordinator in Live Events; Jev Valles is now a Coordinator in Motion Picture Literary; Brian Mercer is now a Coordinator in Speakers; Ross Wiggins is now a Coordinator in Talent; Echo Matthews and Spencer Reiss are now Coordinators in Television Literary; and Jeumana Jaber and Courtney Poey are now Coordinators in UTA Ventures; in New York, Candice Lyseight is now a Coordinator in Human Resources; Noah Friedlander is now a Coordinator in Music; and Dan Milaschewski is now a Coordinator in Publishing; and in Florida, Jessica Diehr is now a Coordinator in Speakers.