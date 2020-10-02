UTA Promotes 35 to Agent, Executive and Coordinator Levels

UTA has announced a whole slew of promotions across various departments and multiple offices.

The talent agency has promoted 35 employees all told. Per UTA, over three quarters of those being promoted started their careers in the agent training program, and more than half identify as female.

“This next generation of leaders have exhibited a profound spirit of resilience, innovation and ability that no pandemic could impact,” said UTA co-president David Kramer, announcing the news. “The promotions serve as important milestones for our colleagues in their careers, as well as a testament to UTA’s continued evolution and growth across multiple business areas. I’m confident our clients and company will be well-served by their talents for years to come.”

News of the promotions comes exactly a month after UTA became the first major agency to restore full pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enacting a small round of layoffs at the same time. Less than two weeks ago, it also raised assistant pay to an average of $24 per hour.